Airgain’s (AIRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We trim estimates and believe that there is some cushion in our estimates. Maintain our OP and our $17 PT. Key Points AIRG Reports Solid Quarter: AIRG reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 on $15.1M versus our estimate of $0.04 on $15.0M. Gross margin was $44.9%, 190 bps above our model and up 350 bps Q/Q. New supply agreements, product mix and revenue growth drove GM expansion in the quarter. We expect GM to hover between 44% and 45% moving forward. Opex was $6.6M, above our model of $6.5M. Higher operating income drove $0.02 of upside and higher than modeled interest income drove an additional $0.02 of upside. Rounding up account for the last penny of upside. On the balance sheet cash and short term investments declined $3.7M to $32.8M. Accounts receivable increased to $8M up $0.3M Q/Q as DSO increased to 48 days up 6 days Q/Q.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.13 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.83. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gen3 Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $63,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,964 shares of company stock worth $672,751. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 45.3% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 140,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

