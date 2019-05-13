Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported weak first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues fell year over year. The company suffered from sluggishness in semiconductor market where it faced changing order patterns by customers. Further, low demand for equipment among the largest customers of the company and declining memory applications sales were overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Nevertheless, the company’s solid momentum in industrial technologies space remained positive during the reported quarter. Its strengthening solar, medical and high-voltage product offerings and benefits from LumaSense buyout were tailwinds. Its continued focus toward strengthening manufacturing footprint and winning new product designs are expected to aid the company’s business growth in the near term. However, macro-economic headwinds in China where the company is witnessing lower fab utilization are risks.”

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 5.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,636,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.