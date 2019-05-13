ACM Research (ACMR) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $25.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACMR. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

ACM Research stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of -0.27.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

