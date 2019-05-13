Acacia Communications (ACIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,238,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $78,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,514,202 shares of company stock valued at $79,539,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acacia Communications by 330.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

