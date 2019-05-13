Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $697,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 325,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

