$933.00 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (EQT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $933.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $907.00 million. EQT posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Smith bought 16,800 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,464.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 1,496 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,679.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,459 shares of company stock worth $1,177,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in EQT by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,846. EQT has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

