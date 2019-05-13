81,882 Shares in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,625. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Pharma had a return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

