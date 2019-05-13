$62.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $62.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.97 billion and the highest is $63.76 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $52.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $275.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.35 billion to $278.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $318.48 billion to $332.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,889.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $930.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,483 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

