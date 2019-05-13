$538.23 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $538.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.17 million to $570.30 million. Copart posted sales of $478.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 861.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 957,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,239. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

