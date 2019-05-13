4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Hits $155,012.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $155,012.00 and $30,836.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00302246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00776754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000825 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

