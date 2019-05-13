$358.48 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc (SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will report sales of $358.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.65 million and the lowest is $346.00 million. Snap posted sales of $262.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.49 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $645,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680,351 shares of company stock worth $66,991,162 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 97.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 236,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,737.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 1,094,467 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Snap by 83.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.