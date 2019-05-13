$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.47 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $21.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $156.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. Baidu has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.