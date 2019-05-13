$281.36 Million in Sales Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report $281.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Endurance International Group reported sales of $287.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $29,551.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 403,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $2,047,864.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,132 in the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,975,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 945,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,241,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,208. The stock has a market cap of $744.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 1.15. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

