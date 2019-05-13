17,177 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $225,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,573 shares of company stock worth $5,142,132. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/17177-shares-in-nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-acquired-by-stevens-capital-management-lp.html.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.