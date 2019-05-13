$132.09 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (SCWX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce sales of $132.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.30 million. Secureworks posted sales of $126.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $568.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.03 million to $569.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $617.69 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Secureworks stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 8,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,257. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 66,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 684,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

