$1.19 EPS Expected for ASGN Inc (ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. ASGN reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.14 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,028. ASGN has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

