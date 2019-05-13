$0.49 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Interface reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 41,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,254. Interface has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
