$0.49 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Interface reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 41,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,254. Interface has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

