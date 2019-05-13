-$0.48 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 206.40% and a negative net margin of 303.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 6,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 239,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 600,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,862,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 136,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.