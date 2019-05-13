$0.34 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

SMTC stock traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,000. Semtech has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Semtech news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $59,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,614 shares of company stock worth $6,667,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 518.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 671,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 563,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

