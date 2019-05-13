$0.32 EPS Expected for Control4 Corp (CTRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Control4 reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $59,587.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Control4 stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 1,084,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,460. Control4 has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

