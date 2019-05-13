-$0.10 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oil States International posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

NYSE:OIS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. 595,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Oil States International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 124,764 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

