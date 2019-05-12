Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,853,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the last quarter.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $938,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,663. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.21. 371,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,603. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.50. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

