Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $885,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

