Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Zosano Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CEO John Peter Walker bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,228 shares in the company, valued at $980,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.66 target price for the company.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

