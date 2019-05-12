ZEONS CORP/SH SH (ZEON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

OTCMKTS:ZEON remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

