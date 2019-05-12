Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) Insider Sells £19,941 in Stock

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) insider Murray Scott sold 19,550 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £19,941 ($26,056.45).

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. Zegona Communications PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.90 ($1.68). The stock has a market cap of $230.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/zegona-communications-plc-zeg-insider-sells-19941-in-stock.html.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.