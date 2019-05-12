Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) Insider Sells £19,941 in Stock

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) insider Murray Scott sold 19,550 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £19,941 ($26,056.45).
LON:ZEG opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. Zegona Communications PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.90 ($1.68). The stock has a market cap of $230.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.
About Zegona Communications
