Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.75.
ZBRA opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total transaction of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.
