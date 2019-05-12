Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.75.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total transaction of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.