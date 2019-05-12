Zap Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $4,413.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $558.28 or 0.07949672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

