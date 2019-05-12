Zalando (ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.38 ($42.31).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €38.87 ($45.20) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.