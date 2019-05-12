Zagg Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ZAGG)

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zagg in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Zagg stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Zagg has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zagg in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zagg by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,141 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 785,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

