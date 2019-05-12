Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masimo (MASI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo exited the first quarter on a robust note. The company continues to gain from its key Product segment, which witnessed solid growth in the quarter. Notably, the company’s non-invasive technology shipments surged in the quarter. Raised guidance for 2019 buoys optimism as well. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s recent initiative for hospital automation. The company recently launched its Iris Device Management System in the United States. Additionally, Masimo has launched Doctella to boost its remote care automation platform. Shares of Masimo outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment witnessed significant softness in the quarter. In fact, management anticipates no meaningful contribution from the unit in 2019. Furthermore, Masimo expects foreign currency headwinds in 2019 to impact the top line. The company faces fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.75.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.03. 661,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,265. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $143.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,722 shares of company stock worth $4,582,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,622,000 after purchasing an additional 587,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $53,357,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,807,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 545,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 274,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

