Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LHC Group (LHCG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.08.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,585. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $8,139,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,540 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 48,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

