Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koppers (KOP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

KOP opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.87 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 6,631 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $197,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

