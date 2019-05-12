Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Issuer Direct (ISDR) to “Buy”

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ISDR opened at $12.12 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

