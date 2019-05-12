Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $443.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.27. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $334.00 and a 12 month high of $575.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

