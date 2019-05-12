Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Airlines Group (AAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Airlines delivered better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2019. Moreover, revenues increased 1.8% in the quarter on 1.9% rise in passenger revenues. The company's efforts to expand its operations are also appreciative. To this end, its decision to expand at Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) is noteworthy. The company's attempts to reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments are an added upside. However, the American Airlines stock has declined more than 18% in a year's time due to multiple headwinds. For the current year, the company anticipates earnings between $4 and $6 per share (earlier outlook: $5.50-$7.50). Updates on Boeing 737 MAX jets and fuel costs induced the company to slash its earnings guidance. Expenses on fuel for 2019 are expected to be $650 million more than what was predicted by the company earlier this January.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the airline’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

