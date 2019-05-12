Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.08.

MRTX opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.95. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $29,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,911 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,950 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

