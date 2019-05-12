Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

