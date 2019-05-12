Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (EVH) to Hold

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $14.52 on Friday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.