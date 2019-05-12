Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.00 Price Target for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

SIFY stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.