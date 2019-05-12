Zacks: Brokerages Set $30.00 Price Target for Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

RCKY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 28,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,268. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.36. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Wortham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $307,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.