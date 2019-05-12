Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,886. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.43%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

