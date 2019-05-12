Zacks: Analysts Expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

