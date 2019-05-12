Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,405,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 88,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,731,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 3,705,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

