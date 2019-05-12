Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,692,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,589,876.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,395,534 shares of company stock worth $65,963,742. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 22,433,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,026,114. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

