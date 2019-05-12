Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

XLNX stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

