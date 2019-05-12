Wirecard (WDI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.58 ($227.42).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €134.80 ($156.74) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a PE ratio of 47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

