Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.62. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

