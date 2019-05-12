William Lyon Homes (WLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

William Lyon Homes stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 344,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,190. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $455.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

