William Blair Weighs in on CBRE Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.71 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,982,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $638,351,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after purchasing an additional 263,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

